UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 328 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Texas Pacific Land Trust worth $4,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPL. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 291.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $569,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $422.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $564.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $661.56. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 1 year low of $295.05 and a 1 year high of $915.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 19.10 and a current ratio of 19.10.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.37 by $1.83. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 96.55% and a return on equity of 76.74%. The firm had revenue of $113.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 38.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land Trust’s previous annual dividend of $1.75. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Texas Pacific Land Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.17%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from $937.00 to $947.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

In related news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 150 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $809.28 per share, for a total transaction of $121,392.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 1,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,261 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

