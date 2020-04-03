UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 7,396 Shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.20% of Domtar worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UFS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Domtar by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domtar by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Domtar by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 159,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Domtar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Domtar by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UFS. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Domtar in a report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Domtar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Domtar from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.08.

UFS stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.59. Domtar Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.93.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Domtar had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.61%. Domtar’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Domtar Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

