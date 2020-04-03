UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 9,754 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,754 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Genpact worth $4,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 4,455.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $27.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.62. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $45.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Genpact had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $734.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

G has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $193,298.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Patrick Cogny sold 20,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $876,808.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,347.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

