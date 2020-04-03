UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 65.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79,194 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,017,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,402,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,140,000 after acquiring an additional 71,107 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,747,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,303,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,455,000 after buying an additional 54,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,072,000.

SITE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total transaction of $1,430,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,826,506.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 1,800 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $169,236.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,186.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,900 shares of company stock worth $6,588,983 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $69.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.14. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 1 year low of $53.29 and a 1 year high of $119.42. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 1.17.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

