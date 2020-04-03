UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Position in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) by 89.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,729 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,096,530 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Wright Medical Group worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMGI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Wright Medical Group by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,442,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $287,809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493,912 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group in the fourth quarter worth $183,516,000. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group in the fourth quarter worth $123,460,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group in the fourth quarter worth $80,292,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group in the fourth quarter worth $23,396,000.

Get Wright Medical Group alerts:

In other Wright Medical Group news, Director John L. Miclot sold 10,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $310,610.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry J. Regan sold 15,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $465,354.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMGI shares. Needham & Company LLC cut Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub raised Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wright Medical Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.05.

Shares of NASDAQ WMGI opened at $27.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.41. Wright Medical Group NV has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $32.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.34, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Wright Medical Group Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Wright Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wright Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.