UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.02 Million Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 80.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,400 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.16% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $16.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.35, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.15. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $24.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $100.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.07 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 20.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSCC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 90,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $1,876,941.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,317.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $70,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

