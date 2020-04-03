UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.02 Million Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.06% of Morningstar worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MORN. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the third quarter valued at $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 266.0% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $1,400,628.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,803,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,935,561.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 20,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $2,463,219.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,727,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,027,638.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,175 shares of company stock valued at $22,554,080 in the last quarter. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of MORN opened at $112.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.59 and a 12-month high of $166.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.83.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 12.89%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

