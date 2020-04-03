UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.04 Million Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.18% of Northwest Natural worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $48,964.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,105 shares in the company, valued at $5,742,279.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director C Scott Gibson sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $121,840.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NWN opened at $57.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a 12 month low of $50.49 and a 12 month high of $77.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.72.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.12 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NWN. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Northwest Natural to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Northwest Natural has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.