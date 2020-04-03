UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.07 Million Stock Position in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,979 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,651 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Five9 worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $13,121,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter worth $234,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $75.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78. Five9 Inc has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $81.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -944.50 and a beta of 0.63.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $92.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.71 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Five9 Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating and issued a $71.15 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.68.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $859,572.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,791,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 11,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $802,653.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,229 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,254.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,384 shares of company stock worth $12,948,056. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

