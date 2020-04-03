UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.11 Million Stock Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of Silgan worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLGN. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 307.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the first quarter valued at about $190,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Silgan from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.38. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $32.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.32.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 25.07%. Analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

