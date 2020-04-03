UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.23 Million Stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,842 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.14% of Teradata worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Teradata by 734.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Teradata by 467.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradata by 1,300.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Teradata by 984.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teradata news, CFO Mark Culhane purchased 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $177,031.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,934 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,094.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TDC opened at $20.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.97. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $46.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -92.91, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.62 million. Teradata had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 16.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Teradata from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded Teradata from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

