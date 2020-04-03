UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.31 Million Position in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,284 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of Energizer worth $4,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Energizer during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Energizer by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Energizer by 1,269.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Energizer during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Energizer by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 97.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energizer alerts:

ENR opened at $28.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.98. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $53.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.33 million. Energizer had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In related news, SVP John J. Drabik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $103,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,505.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Energizer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energizer in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.58.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.