UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.36 Million Stake in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) by 85.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,692 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.16% of Acacia Communications worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO John F. Gavin sold 2,592 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $161,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 4,147 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $258,980.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,207 shares of company stock worth $574,977. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACIA stock opened at $66.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 60.64, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.21. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.38 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $128.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.71 million. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 7.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACIA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.09.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

