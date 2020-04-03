UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 77.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,480 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.17% of Herman Miller worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Herman Miller by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in shares of Herman Miller by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 21,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Herman Miller by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Herman Miller by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 11,933 shares during the period. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub raised Herman Miller from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

In other Herman Miller news, insider John J. Mcphee sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $69,978.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Mcphee sold 16,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $676,748.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,035.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,701 shares of company stock worth $766,834. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MLHR stock opened at $20.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.88. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.82.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $665.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.45 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

