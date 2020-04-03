UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 11,085 Shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,676 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,085 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of New Relic worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $45.39 on Friday. New Relic Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.78.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.27 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Relic Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $101,819.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total value of $2,143,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush downgraded shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of New Relic from $83.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.94.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

