UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 1,448 Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UHT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of UHT opened at $91.50 on Friday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52 week low of $54.54 and a 52 week high of $132.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

