UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stake in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,063 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Selective Insurance Group worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 994,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,845,000 after buying an additional 28,985 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,271,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,918,000 after acquiring an additional 13,962 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after acquiring an additional 69,343 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $48.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.91. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $37.05 and a 1-year high of $81.35.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.70 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SIGI shares. JMP Securities raised Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

