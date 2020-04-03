UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Verint Systems worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRNT. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 285.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

VRNT opened at $38.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.94. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $63.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.14, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.51 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 12.80%. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRNT shares. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Verint Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $67.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.22.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

