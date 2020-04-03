UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of FB Financial worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in FB Financial by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 70,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 9,976 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in FB Financial by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in FB Financial by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,105,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,782,000 after acquiring an additional 156,314 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,814,000. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBK opened at $18.32 on Friday. FB Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $40.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.71 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.60.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.13 million. Sell-side analysts expect that FB Financial Corp will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on FB Financial from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet lowered FB Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on FB Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

