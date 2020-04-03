UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,083 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of IBERIABANK worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBKC. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 45.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,401,000 after buying an additional 59,295 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of IBERIABANK in the third quarter worth $944,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of IBERIABANK in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.17.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 11,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $834,506.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,661,616.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBKC stock opened at $34.56 on Friday. IBERIABANK Corp has a 12 month low of $25.65 and a 12 month high of $81.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.32.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $293.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.45 million. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IBERIABANK Corp will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. IBERIABANK’s payout ratio is presently 26.82%.

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

