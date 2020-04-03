UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,517 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.16% of Cabot worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Cabot by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,626,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,805,000 after acquiring an additional 193,103 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cabot by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,504,000 after acquiring an additional 534,213 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its stake in Cabot by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 833,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,595,000 after acquiring an additional 120,346 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in Cabot by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 714,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,958,000 after buying an additional 6,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cabot by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,894,000 after buying an additional 11,358 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cabot alerts:

Shares of CBT opened at $25.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.08. Cabot Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.61.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.38 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cabot Corp will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cabot from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Cabot from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Cabot from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.