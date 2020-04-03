UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 18,945 Shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,945 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.79% of Voyager Therapeutics worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 335.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VYGR opened at $8.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.00. Voyager Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $28.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.44.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.76% and a negative return on equity of 40.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics Inc will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VYGR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.28.

In related news, CFO Allison Dorval sold 3,128 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $41,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew P. Ottmer sold 3,724 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $49,752.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,047.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,557 shares of company stock valued at $234,562 over the last three months. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

