UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 26,947 Shares of Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 206,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,947 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.32% of Brookfield Property Reit worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield Property Reit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Brookfield Property Reit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Property Reit by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Brookfield Property Reit by 550.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Brookfield Property Reit by 78.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BPR shares. BidaskClub raised Brookfield Property Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Brookfield Property Reit from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brookfield Property Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

In related news, CFO Bryan K. Davis purchased 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.67 per share, with a total value of $458,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,425. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPR opened at $7.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Brookfield Property Reit Inc has a twelve month low of $15.79 and a twelve month high of $21.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average is $17.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.333 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Property Reit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th.

Brookfield Property Reit Company Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

