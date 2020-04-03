UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 3,259 Shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,259 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of Syneos Health worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

In other Syneos Health news, insider Paul Colvin bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $47,645.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,235.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs bought 3,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.74 per share, with a total value of $130,610.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 63,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,424.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNH opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Syneos Health Inc has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.55.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYNH. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.82.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.