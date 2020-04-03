UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 35,032 Shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 35,032 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Telephone & Data Systems worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 242.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 644,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,393,000 after purchasing an additional 456,632 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 481,156 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,237,000 after purchasing an additional 256,922 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 271.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 299,562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 218,834 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Telephone & Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

Shares of TDS stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average of $23.40. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $34.12.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from Telephone & Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.02%.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

