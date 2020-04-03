UBS Group AG Acquires 33,600 Shares of Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.31% of Forescout Technologies worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Forescout Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $388,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amadeus Capital Partners LTD purchased a new stake in Forescout Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $89,548,000. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christopher Harms sold 5,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $159,306.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,093.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $124,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,476.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,529 shares of company stock worth $1,978,315. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on FSCT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forescout Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSCT opened at $31.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.27 and its 200 day moving average is $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.88. Forescout Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $44.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.23 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.68% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. Forescout Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

