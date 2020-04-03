UBS Group AG Acquires 53,195 Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,195 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.21% of Columbia Property Trust worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Columbia Property Trust by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

CXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet cut Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Shares of Columbia Property Trust stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.77 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.82. Columbia Property Trust has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $23.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.36 million. Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 3.18%. Columbia Property Trust’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

In other Columbia Property Trust news, CEO E Nelson Mills acquired 21,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $184,240.00. Also, Director John L. Dixon acquired 5,000 shares of Columbia Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $57,750.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 54,754 shares of company stock valued at $667,034. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Read More: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.