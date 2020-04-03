UBS Group AG Acquires 68,771 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,771 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.14% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,938,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,419,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,146,000 after buying an additional 276,983 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,962,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,969,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,096,000 after acquiring an additional 312,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 772,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,679,000 after purchasing an additional 500,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $17.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.24. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.74 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 383.36% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. Nektar Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NKTR shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.06.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 4,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $106,698.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,310,081.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $854,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,952. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

