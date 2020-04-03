UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) by 2,907.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,350 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF were worth $5,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 1,252.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 91,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 85,176 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,046,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,637,000 after buying an additional 125,979 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 185.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 62,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 40,852 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 24,029 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,933,000.

BATS:FLQL opened at $27.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.39. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32.

