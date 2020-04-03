UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Position in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) by 73.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 489,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,146 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.57% of Gladstone Capital worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 63,450 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Capital by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 151,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the fourth quarter worth $1,395,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $617,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLAD shares. ValuEngine downgraded Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Gladstone Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of GLAD stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.54. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The company has a market cap of $157.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 48.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In related news, President Robert L. Marcotte purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,763 shares of company stock worth $106,238 in the last 90 days. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.