UBS Group AG Buys 11,898 Shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,898 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.16% of Avista worth $5,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Avista by 13.3% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,992,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,520,000 after buying an additional 24,810 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Avista by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 364,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,643,000 after buying an additional 25,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Avista by 57.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $41.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.10 and its 200 day moving average is $47.89. Avista Corp has a 52 week low of $32.09 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $364.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.31 million. Avista had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 6.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avista Corp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 93.10%.

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,008,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 192,643 shares in the company, valued at $9,713,060.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James M. Kensok sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,884.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,842,270 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

