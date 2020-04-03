UBS Group AG Buys 159,591 Shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 119.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,591 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.20% of Dana worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dana during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,077,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 1,328,341.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,036,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,858,000 after buying an additional 1,036,106 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dana by 24.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,884,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,213,000 after acquiring an additional 365,154 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Dana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,929,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Dana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,643,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $7.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.41. Dana Inc has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Dana had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dana Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Dana’s payout ratio is 13.07%.

A number of analysts have commented on DAN shares. TheStreet lowered Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Dana from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.86.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

