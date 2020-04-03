UBS Group AG Buys 21,625 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,963 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,625 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.10% of Manhattan Associates worth $5,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,725,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 268,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,679,000 after buying an additional 7,027 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth $10,287,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MANH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

MANH stock opened at $46.07 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $90.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.58 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

