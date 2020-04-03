UBS Group AG Buys 26,295 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

UBS Group AG grew its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,295 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.16% of Neogen worth $5,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Neogen by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 73,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Neogen by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Neogen in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Neogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $66.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 59.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.92. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $48.91 and a twelve month high of $79.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.40.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.42 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Edward Adent acquired 1,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.40 per share, for a total transaction of $99,211.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,182. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James P. Tobin bought 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.62 per share, for a total transaction of $44,495.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $333,410. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,001 shares of company stock valued at $245,627 and have sold 75,477 shares valued at $5,106,022. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

