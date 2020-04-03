UBS Group AG Buys 33,077 Shares of Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,077 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.21% of Scientific Games worth $5,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SGMS. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the third quarter worth $287,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 4th quarter worth $15,329,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,332,000. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SGMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Scientific Games from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Scientific Games from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Scientific Games from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.60.

In other Scientific Games news, CEO Barry L. Cottle purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,914.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 40.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SGMS stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. Scientific Games Corp has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $31.63. The company has a market cap of $786.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.23.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.32 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. Scientific Games’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Scientific Games Corp will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

