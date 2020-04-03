UBS Group AG Buys 46,314 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 55.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 129,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,314 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.18% of Brooks Automation worth $5,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRKS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 9.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 37,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,046,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,789,000 after acquiring an additional 9,916 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 4.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRKS opened at $29.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.20. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $50.35.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $210.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.24 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 53.68% and a return on equity of 6.41%. Brooks Automation’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

In other Brooks Automation news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 58,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $2,410,071.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,800,592.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,032,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,772,631.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,463,821. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $54.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Brooks Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Brooks Automation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

