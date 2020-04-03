UBS Group AG Buys 54,704 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP)

UBS Group AG grew its position in LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) by 101.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,704 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.16% of LiveRamp worth $5,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 519.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.30. LiveRamp Holdings has a 12 month low of $23.44 and a 12 month high of $60.51.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 46.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RAMP. First Analysis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet cut LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

In other LiveRamp news, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $43,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,497.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

