UBS Group AG Decreases Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,201 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 4.05% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $5,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,674,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 29,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 226.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 50,058 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTXO opened at $14.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.32. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $28.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

