UBS Group AG Decreases Position in Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,338 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,916 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.27% of Skyline worth $4,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Skyline by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Skyline by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Skyline in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyline in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Skyline by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

In other Skyline news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 9,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $317,056.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 681,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,880,802.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 100,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $3,457,287.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 681,179 shares in the company, valued at $23,418,934.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Skyline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Skyline in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks lowered Skyline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Skyline from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

SKY stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. Skyline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $37.03.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.06 million. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

