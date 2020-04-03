UBS Group AG Grows Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 57.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,538 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.13% of Terreno Realty worth $4,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Terreno Realty by 1,064.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000.

NYSE TRNO opened at $47.44 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $62.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81 and a beta of 0.75.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $45.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.80 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 32.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRNO shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

