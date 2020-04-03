UBS Group AG Grows Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 430.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,207 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.14% of Boyd Gaming worth $4,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BYD opened at $12.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.43. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $36.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $833.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.46 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BYD. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.45.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $29,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 45,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,193.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

