UBS Group AG Grows Stock Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 74.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,201 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,517 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.17% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $5,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CATY shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

In other news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $50,374.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,853.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.45.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 34.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.