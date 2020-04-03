UBS Group AG Grows Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,408 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 24,015 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.09% of Performance Food Group worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFGC. Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth about $5,277,000. Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,055,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 48,600 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 4,990.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,564 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 20,160 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFGC stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.39. Performance Food Group Co has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $54.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.86 per share, with a total value of $83,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,183.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.57 per share, for a total transaction of $214,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,614.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 9,987 shares of company stock worth $507,158 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded Performance Food Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

