UBS Group AG Grows Stock Holdings in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 65.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,120 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.11% of ViaSat worth $5,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViaSat during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,271,000. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ViaSat by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,745,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $127,796,000 after acquiring an additional 179,588 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in ViaSat by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,017,748 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,689,000 after purchasing an additional 152,094 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of ViaSat by 357.7% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 85,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 66,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 55,804 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VSAT opened at $34.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 1.12. ViaSat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $97.31.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $588.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.39 million. ViaSat had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts predict that ViaSat, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ViaSat in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of ViaSat from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

In other news, COO Richard A. Baldridge acquired 27,150 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,469,901.00. Also, major shareholder Fpr Partners Llc sold 109,159 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $3,332,624.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

