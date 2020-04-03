UBS Group AG Has $5.17 Million Position in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 764,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,426 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund were worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 258,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 164,918 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,352,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 652,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after buying an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $580,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:NML opened at $1.92 on Friday. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $8.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.0117 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

