UBS Group AG Has $5.30 Million Stock Holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vicus Capital grew its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 20,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.11.

