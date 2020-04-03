UBS Group AG Has $5.31 Million Stock Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.15% of J & J Snack Foods worth $5,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,630,000 after purchasing an additional 53,808 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after buying an additional 24,008 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $3,366,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after buying an additional 15,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 137,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,392,000 after acquiring an additional 12,610 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $113.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.61. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $196.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.45.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.15 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. On average, research analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JJSF shares. CL King began coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. J & J Snack Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

