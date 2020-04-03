UBS Group AG Has $5.41 Million Stock Position in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,044 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.09% of Middleby worth $5,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Middleby by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,283,000 after buying an additional 15,319 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Middleby by 184.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Middleby by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Middleby by 39.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 1,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.97 per share, with a total value of $96,101.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,467.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.33 per share, with a total value of $464,562.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,026,696.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,365 shares of company stock valued at $735,029. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Middleby from $115.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.20.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $52.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.37. Middleby Corp has a 52-week low of $41.73 and a 52-week high of $142.98.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $787.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.84 million. Middleby had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Middleby Corp will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

