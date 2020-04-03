UBS Group AG Has $5.44 Million Stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 152.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 50,810 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.17% of SkyWest worth $5,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWest stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $66.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.94.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $743.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.39 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from SkyWest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Simmons acquired 4,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.64 per share, with a total value of $102,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry C. Atkin acquired 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.90 per share, with a total value of $587,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 430,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,327,357.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 31,287 shares of company stock worth $991,050 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SKYW shares. ValuEngine cut shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on SkyWest from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Argus upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of SkyWest in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SkyWest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

