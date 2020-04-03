UBS Group AG Increases Stock Position in ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR)

UBS Group AG raised its position in ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 507,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 56,193 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.03% of ProQR Therapeutics worth $5,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRQR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 14,610 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,630,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,179,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,689,000 after purchasing an additional 401,300 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRQR shares. ValuEngine lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.31.

Shares of PRQR opened at $5.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67. ProQR Therapeutics NV has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 10.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.71.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). On average, analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics NV will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

